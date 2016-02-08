From the Philippines to North Korea and Indonesia people ushered in the Year of the Monkey with traditional dragon and lion dances, games and firecrackers to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck.

In Pyongyang, the North Korea the state news agency KCNA showed a flower laying ceremony at the Grand Monument on Mansu Hill and children flying kites and playing games.

Ethnic Chinese in Jakarta marked the start of the Lunar New Year by praying at the Dharma Bhakti temple.