Optimus, a two-year-old Pomeranian in Thailand, has become an Internet hit after his owner posted a video on Facebook of the tiny dog doing a traditional Chinese lion dance ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Since the dog's owner, Natthakrita Brompunya, dedicated a Facebook page to Optimus and his canine friends the video has been viewed more than 3 million times.

The Year of the Monkey begins on Feb. 8.