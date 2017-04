GOYANG, South Korea - To mark the Year of the Monkey, a Monkey School in South Korea put on performances by several of the trained animals on Friday.

On a stage decorated as a classroom, the monkeys performed for 45 minutes to a 700-strong audience including young children in Goyang, which lies just northwest of the capital Seoul.

Under the lunar calendar, Feb. 8 will mark the start of the Year of the Monkey.