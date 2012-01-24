WASHINGTON California Innovations Inc is voluntarily recalling about 248,000 insulated lunch boxes because chemicals can leak from damaged freezer gel packs, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The gel contains diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol and can be poisonous if ingested, the commission said in a Monday statement on its website.

The company has gotten two reports of a dog chewing and ingesting gel from the gel pack. One dog died and a second was treated and recovered, the statement said.

The lunch boxes were sold by Costco Wholesale Clubs, Leon Korol and Cost U Less stores between May 2007 and September 2008 for about $10. They were made in China.

The product is a Ci Sport three-piece, expandable, insulated lunch box set. It includes the lunch box, aluminum bottle and the freezer gel pack.