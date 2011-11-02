STOCKHOLM Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum AB (LUPE.ST) will drill more wells next year to assess the size of its chunk of the largest discovery of oil off Norway in decades, it said on Wednesday after posting higher than expected quarterly results.

Lundin shares, which have nearly doubled since the start of the year, were up 7.1 percent at 164 crowns at 0935 GMT (5:35 a.m. EDT), having hit a record 165.3 crowns.

The Avaldsnes find dominated the quarter for Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop under its own name.

In September, Lundin raised its estimates for recoverable resources at the field to between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Combining the latest estimates for Avaldsnes and Aldous Major South -- a connected reservoir -- gives a range of 1.7 to 3.3 billion boe, making the discovery the largest in the world in 2011, according to Norwegian authorities, reigniting interest in a region written off by many oil majors.

"This is a true giant," CEO Ashley Heppenstall said. "The resource range is still wide but my experience is that big fields usually get bigger."

The oil at Avaldsnes is also in shallow water with existing infrastructure nearby, making it cheap to extract.

Lundin said it would drill further appraisal wells on the Avaldsnes discovery next year, hoping they will prove the field even bigger than estimates so far indicate.

TOP END

Lundin's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at $262 million versus $228 million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $167 million.

The results were boosted by a high crude price and low operating costs. Production in the quarter also came in ahead of expectations, thanks mainly to the Volund field.

The company said if production continued strong in the coming quarter, it would be at the top end of its production target range of 31,000 and 34,000 boepd this year.

Production is expected to rise at least 10 percent next year and the company repeated its five-year goal of 60,000 boepd excluding Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South.

"This five-year forecast excludes Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South which is expected to produce comfortably at multi hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, and will have a huge positive impact on our future production," Lundin said.

If Aldous Major South and Avaldsnes together contain 3.3 billion barrels, their value at today's market prices for Brent crude would be around $360 billion, according to a Reuters calculation.

Statoil (STL.OL), with a 40 percent stake in Avaldsnes and 40 percent in Aldous Major South, expects the first oil from the field to come in 2017 and that it will produce for at least 30 years.

Lundin has 40 percent of Avaldsnes and 10 percent of Aldous Major South.

(Editing by David Holmes)