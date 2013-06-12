KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
TORONTO Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to buy a nickel-copper project under construction in Michigan from Rio Tinto (RIO.L) for $325 million.
The Eagle Mine is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2014, with output targeted at some 23,000 metric tons of nickel and 20,000 metric tons of copper annually over the first three years of full production.
Rio Tinto, with $19 billion of debt, has vowed to slash costs and divest non-core assets.
The Michigan project is set to be Lundin's first mine in North America. It will pay $250 million for the half-finished project, and spend $75 million in construction costs before closing the deal.
Lundin said it expects cash costs to average about $2 per pound of nickel in the first three years.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in July 2013.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Allison Martell; Editing by Richard Chang)
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.