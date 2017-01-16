LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Luxottica and Essilor's plan to merge looks more corrective than visionary. The Italian eyewear group is backing a 50 billion euro union with the French lens-maker, and Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio is willing to cede control and some value to get the deal done. For the Italian group's other shareholders, that's probably a fair price for fixing governance issues, and perhaps selling more specs.

The long-mooted merger will create a new glasses giant with combined sales in excess of 15 billion euros. Luxottica shareholders will receive 0.461 new Essilor shares for each one they hold now. That will leave Delfin, the group that owns 62 percent of the Ray-Ban-maker, with around 31 percent of the merged company, and Luxottica overall with 51 percent. There could be 600 million euros of annual synergies, though around half of those could be from enhanced revenue, which is a less certain source of value creation.

Perhaps with one eye on succession, Del Vecchio has made some sacrifices to Essilor, which counts among its suppliers, to get the deal through. Based on their pre-deal market capitalisations, the Italian group would have had a 52 percent share of the new eyewear giant. By mid morning on Jan 16, the market had added 1.6 billion euros to Luxottica's market capitalisation. Essilor shareholders had accrued 2.6 billion euros of extra market value.

For Luxottica's investors, that may seem unfair. In reality, it is the price of resolving lingering leadership issues at a group that has had three chief executives since late 2014. The merged company will be co-run with Essilor's boss Hubert Sagnieres. That doesn't quite put an end to questions over a suitable successor for Del Vecchio, who will still effectively wield a 31 percent stake, but it does provide a likely answer.

The deal also brings opportunities to sell more in the global eyewear business, which is growing at between 2 percent and 4 percent per annum, according to Jefferies analysts. The merged group will have 15 percent market share, Essilor says, and ends the prospect of Luxottica and Essilor starting to compete head on. This is one deal where double vision may prove turn out to be a positive.