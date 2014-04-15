Models present creations by Michael Kors during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica (LUX.MI) said on Tuesday it had signed a ten-year licensing agreement with U.S. luxury-goods company Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS.N).

The first Michael Kors collection to be produced with the Italian company will be launched in January 2015, Luxottica said.

The agreement will allow Michael Kors Holdings Limited to expand its eyewear business on a global level, Luxottica said.

The U.S. company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors, is best known for its urban-inspired women's clothing and accessories.

