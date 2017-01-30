European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica (LUX.MI) has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
Luxottica, which earlier this month signed a $50 billion merger deal with top lens maker Essilor (ESSI.PA), is already present in Brazil with a network of Sunglass Hut shops, a manufacturing plant and its wholesale business.
Oticas Carol operates a franchise of around 950 outlets selling both prescription frames and sunglasses, with annual revenue of around 200 million euros. Its main shareholders are investment funds 3i Group, Neuberger Berman and Siguler Guff & Company.
Luxottica is due to report full-year sales later on Monday.($1 = 0.9413 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.