PARIS LVMH (LVMH.PA) does not plan to follow rivals such as Chanel by harmonizing the prices of its luxury goods across different regions to reflect currency fluctuations and combat parallel trading, the world's biggest luxury group said on Tuesday.

Several luxury brands, including watch makers such as Patek Philippe, have lowered prices in Asia in recent months to reflect the strength of the U.S. dollar and the weakness of the euro.

They are also keen to narrow price discrepancies between Asia, the United States and Europe, which can often be more than 50 percent and can fuel parallel trading practices.

Shoppers have long been able to snap up luxury goods in Europe and resell them in Asia at higher prices to private individuals or on the Internet, a practice often referred to as the gray market that has been exacerbated by the euro's weakness.

"I do not think a unified pricing structure makes any sense for a luxury brand," LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call.

"You need flexibility to address foreign exchange variations," Guiony said, adding that the group did not want to "act in emergency" in response to sharp foreign currency fluctuations but rather take its time.

Guiony also said on Tuesday that like-for-like growth at LVMH's fashion and leather unit would have been 4 percent in the first quarter excluding Japan, where fashion and leather revenue fell "just under 20 percent" during the period.

Including Japan, where LVMH makes 7 percent of its total sales, comparable revenue growth at its fashion and leather unit, which includes the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, came to 1 percent, undershooting market expectations of 2-3 percent.

LVMH added that fashion and leather sales were "significantly down" in the Asia-Pacific region.

LVMH published first-quarter sales on Monday after the market closed. The shares were trading down 2.8 percent at 167.65 euros by 1431 GMT on Tuesday.

