PARIS Luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) said sales growth at its key fashion and leather division weakened in China in the third quarter compared to the previous three months and that its biggest brand Louis Vuitton was hit harder than others.

Chinese consumers continued to shop more abroad than at home, the luxury group also said on Wednesday as it detailed its quarterly sales performance.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Natalie Huet)