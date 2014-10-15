Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
PARIS Luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) said sales growth at its key fashion and leather division weakened in China in the third quarter compared to the previous three months and that its biggest brand Louis Vuitton was hit harder than others.
Chinese consumers continued to shop more abroad than at home, the luxury group also said on Wednesday as it detailed its quarterly sales performance.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.