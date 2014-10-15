Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
PARIS LVMH (LVMH.PA) on Wednesday said sales growth at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand was slightly below that of other brands in the main fashion and leather division, which saw like-for-like growth of 2 percent in the third quarter.
But the world's biggest luxury group said margins at Louis Vuitton, which accounts for more than half of group profits, remained stable in the three months ended Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Laurence Frost)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.