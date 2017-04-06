A smartphone app for Lyft drivers is seen during a photo opportunity in San Francisco, California February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.

San Francisco-based Lyft has been in fundraising mode for some time as it spends heavily to compete with its much bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL]. The $7.5 billion valuation marks a sharp increase from the $5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last financing more than a year ago.

Lyft had previously expected to command a valuation of between $6 billion and $7 billion in its newest funding round, but the source said the valuation had been revised upward.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville)