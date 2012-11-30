Senate advances nomination of Trump pick Pruitt to head EPA
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency and a final vote could occur on Friday.
KUALA LUMPUR A Malaysian high court will hear an application for judicial reviews to permanently block Lynas Corp's controversial rare-earths plant on February 5 next year, a lawyer for the applicants said on Friday.
Activists linked to the environmental group Save Malaysia Stop Lynas want the Kuantan High Court to hear two judicial review cases challenging the government's decision allowing the plant to operate.
The $800 million plant - the world's biggest outside China - started operating on Friday, the Australian company said earlier, after long delays caused by legal challenges and safety disputes. The plant near the east coast city of Kuantan had been ready to fire up since early May.
Lynas said the first feed to kiln and commencement of operations were now under way at the Lynas advanced materials plant.
It also anticipated a ramp-up period of three to four months until its first commercial sales and subsequent cash generation.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MAPUTO Tropical storm Dineo has killed seven people in Mozambique since it hit the eastern coast on Wednesday, the government's disaster centre said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING In its 'war' on hazardous air pollution, China's government has a dilemma: it needs to be open about air quality data to hold polluters to account, but worries that too much bad news from alternative, independent sources could stoke public unrest.