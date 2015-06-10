NEW YORK A record pace of mergers and acquisitions in the United States has increased the risk some companies are overloading on debt and some deals may end up souring, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

This risk heightened chances of rating downgrades for companies involved in these deals, the rating agency said.

M&A activity totaled $245.2 billion in May, surpassing the previous record of $225.8 billion in May 2007, Fitch said, citing data from Dealogic.

"Mis-execution makes it difficult for companies to de-lever within a reasonable time frame and instead may lead to a more permanent change to financial policy as it relates to leverage and commitment to current credit ratings," Fitch said in a statement.

U.S. industries with large M&A transactions over the past couple of years included telecommunications/cable, healthcare, technology, and energy.

Historical low interest rates together with changes in the sectors have stoked M&A activity, Fitch said.

Fitch said in April it might downgrade Teva after its unsolicited bid to buy Mylan as the proposed 50-percent cash and 50-percent stock deal will require significant new borrowings.

Not all deals funded with debt have hurt the companies' creditworthiness, it noted.

Intel's plan to acquire Altera announced in June for $16.7 billion is neutral for Intel's A+ rating, Fitch said.

