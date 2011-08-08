LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - In light of last week's global equity sell-off, spiking bond yields and dropping secondary loan market prices, the recent uptick in M&A related financings in both the European investment grade and leveraged loan markets looks set to be short-lived.

"There's been an uptick in M&A, but whether we will see a slowdown in August and a raft of new deals in September or just a trickle of deals in August leading to a slow third quarter remains to be seen, but I suspect the latter," an investment grade loan banker said. "In the face of continued volatility and crisis, you might even see some banks decide to shut-up shop for the rest of the year."

A recent rise in the number of M&A related financings has made a welcome change from the flow of cut-price, loss-leading refinancings that have dominated the investment grade loan market this year.

Last week saw a 1.3 billion pound ($2.13 billion) loan backing the acquisition of British utility Northumbrian Water NWG.L by a consortium led by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK), while oilfield services firms Archer (ARCHER.OL) and Hunting (HTG.L) agreed takeover loans worth $400 million and 375 million pounds, respectively. Elsewhere, Swiss travel retail firm Dufry (DUFN.S) is taking a $1 billion financing backing its acquisition of businesses in South America and Armenia.

Swiss chemicals firm Lonza LONN.VX is already in the market with a $2.4 billion acquisition loan, while banks have also been in talks over a potential $9 billion loan backing brewer SABMiller's SAB.L initially rebuffed offer for Australia's Foster's.

The blow-out success of recent M&A deals such as French dairy group Lactalis's 7.5 billion euro ($10.64 billion)facility and BHP Billiton's (BLT.L) $7.5 billion loan show that there is both appetite and liquidity for such deals, but bankers fear that a full M&A revival is still a long way off.

Most financings are still relationship plays provided by a limited club of banks and many potential M&A deals have fallen by the wayside as companies disagree over prices or are turned off by continuing volatility in the markets.

In the US last week, electrical firm Cooper withdrew its $875 million bid for British rival Laird over price, while payment processor FNIS dropped plans to buy UK software firm Misys.

In another sign of market insecurity, a lack of wider distribution of the deals -- which has often left banks with sizeable tickets, despite scale backs -- coupled with rising concerns over exposure and capital commitment levels has seen some banks active in the secondary loan market trying to reduce their positions, bankers said.

LEVERAGED SEA CHANGE

In the leveraged loan market, bankers are working on a few auction situations and are describing the pipeline for deals as modestly active. However, the appetite for underwriting financing for LBO deals has now taken a turn for the worse.

"There is plenty going on, however the potential quantum and availability of debt financing may have a big impact on (doing) deals," said David Parker, managing partner at debt advisory boutique Marlborough Partners.

"Leverage has already come in and pricing gone up over the last month. This last week has been hugely volatile and this type of volatility made accessing large amounts of capital quite challenging at the end of 2007 through to 2008. While the dynamics are very different now, I really hope it's not going to be the same type of situation."

Auctions still being worked on include German engineer GHH-Valdunes, which is being circled by private equity firms and could fetch about 200 million euros. Triton is selling logistics firm Lehnkering, which has EBITDA of about 40 million euros. German hospitals group Ameos is also up for sale.

In Belgium, Advent International and Doughty Hanson may bid for Belgian grinding mechanism supplier Magotteaux, although they are competing with larger corporate buyers OneSteel and Orica.

Elsewhere, Dutch insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) is lining up potential buyers for its UK Guardian life assurance unit. Cinven and Apollo are interested, while in the UK Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) (which owns IFR) is selling Kondor.

However, bankers have become increasingly nervous in the past two weeks to underwrite new deals and risk not being able to sell down the debt during syndication.

"We are still underwriting, but we are no longer chasing everything for a 100 percent underwrite and in front of our credit committees we have to justify the risk we are taking on our books for deals a lot more," one leveraged banker said.

Meanwhile, with the high-yield bond market shut, underwriters are reverting to alternative sources of funding. On the 1.4 billion euro Securitas Direct buyout deal, underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Nordea are talking to a consortium of funds to replace the 395 million euro subordinated bond with either a mezzanine loan or private placement bonds. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.705 Euros)

