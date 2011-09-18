SYDNEY Peabody Energy BTU.N and ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have extended their $5.2 billion takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX until October 14, the companies said on Monday.

Macarthur last month accepted a sweetened A$16 ($16.5776) per share bid from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder.

The bid had been due to expire on September 27.

