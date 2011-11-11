Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SYDNEY U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N extended its $5 billion bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd MCC.AX by two weeks after failing to reach the 90 percent threshold for acceptances by its Friday deadline.
Peabody's acquisition of Macarthur will give it control of the world's top producer of pulverized coal, just at a time when demand for steel-making materials holds up in Australia's key coal market, China.
The A$16 per share bid will now expire on November 25, Peabody said in a statement. The offer rises to A$16.25 if more than 90 percent of Macarthur's shares are tendered.
According to a notice from Macarthur on Friday morning, Peabody has gained around 85 percent of shareholder acceptance.
South Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS), which owns a 7.25 percent stake, is the last remaining major holdout after major shareholder China's Citic accepted the bid in October.
Peabody's former partner in the bid, ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), last month pulled out of the deal as a global equities rout hit coal stocks and made the Macarthur premium harder to justify.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Miyoung Kim)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.