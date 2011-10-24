Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) said they have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
The companies said they had a relevant interest in about 59.85 percent of the Macarthur shares, more than the minimum acceptance condition of 50.01 percent. The companies said the offer has now been declared unconditional.
The successful deal gives Peabody control of the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal as demand for raw materials used to make steel intensifies.
"We are pleased to obtain a controlling interest in Macarthur Coal and look forward to advancing the company's operating performance and growth initiatives," Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said.
The offer price will increase to A$16.25 per share if the 90 percent compulsory acquisition threshold is reached.
A previous bid by Peabody to acquire Macarthur last year collapsed after Peabody cut its offer, blaming a new government mining tax.
($1 = 0.981 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.