Handling and processing equipment operate above a coal stockpile at Macarthur Coal's Coppabella mine, about 760km (472 miles) northwest of Brisbane, in this undated handout photograph made available July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Macarthur Coal/Handout

U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) said they have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.

The companies said they had a relevant interest in about 59.85 percent of the Macarthur shares, more than the minimum acceptance condition of 50.01 percent. The companies said the offer has now been declared unconditional.

The successful deal gives Peabody control of the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal as demand for raw materials used to make steel intensifies.

"We are pleased to obtain a controlling interest in Macarthur Coal and look forward to advancing the company's operating performance and growth initiatives," Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said.

The offer price will increase to A$16.25 per share if the 90 percent compulsory acquisition threshold is reached.

A previous bid by Peabody to acquire Macarthur last year collapsed after Peabody cut its offer, blaming a new government mining tax.

($1 = 0.981 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)