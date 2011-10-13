SYDNEY Peabody Energy BTU.N and ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have received regulatory clearance from China for their A$4.9 billion ($4.7 billion) takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, the companies said on Thursday.

The clearance by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) means PEAMCoal, the bidding vehicle, has now received all necessary approvals for the $16-per-share cash offer, the companies said.

Chinese regulatory approval was required because China is a major customer of pulverized coal injection (PCI) metallurgical coal and Macarthur controls a substantial slice of that market.

"This action from MOFCOM now clears the way for us to complete this transaction in a timely manner," said Peabody Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Gregory H. Boyce.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal have extended their takeover bid to October 28.

Macarthur has accepted a sweetened offer from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder.

PEAMCoal currently has a 22.7 percent stake in Macarthur.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)