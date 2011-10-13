Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SYDNEY Peabody Energy BTU.N and ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have received regulatory clearance from China for their A$4.9 billion ($4.7 billion) takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, the companies said on Thursday.
The clearance by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) means PEAMCoal, the bidding vehicle, has now received all necessary approvals for the $16-per-share cash offer, the companies said.
Chinese regulatory approval was required because China is a major customer of pulverized coal injection (PCI) metallurgical coal and Macarthur controls a substantial slice of that market.
"This action from MOFCOM now clears the way for us to complete this transaction in a timely manner," said Peabody Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Gregory H. Boyce.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal have extended their takeover bid to October 28.
Macarthur has accepted a sweetened offer from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder.
PEAMCoal currently has a 22.7 percent stake in Macarthur.
(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.