Galaxy Macau, the latest resort in Macau built by Galaxy Entertainment Group, is lit up in the evening after it opened for business May 15, 2011.

HONG KONG Macau casino stocks plunged on Monday on worries that a heightened credit squeeze on private firms in China will hurt gaming revenue in the world's biggest gambling destination.

Hong Kong casino firm SJM (0880.HK), which controls 30 percent of the market fell 25.5 percent to a record low at HK$10.5. MGM China (2282.HK) dropped 20.5 percent and Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) closed down 18.9 percent, underperforming the Hang Seng Index .HSI down 4.4 percent.

Until now, cash-rich Chinese gamblers, who make up the bulk of visitors to the enclave, -- the only place mainlanders can legally casino gamble -- have shrugged off the deepening economic malaise.

This has been a boon for U.S. casino companies Las Vegas Sands (LVS.N), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) and MGM Resorts International (MGM.N). They have reported stellar half-year earnings through their Macau units Sands China (1928.HK), Wynn Macau (1128.HK), and MGM China (2282.HK).

Analysts said the casino's mass market sector will remain strong but is likely to be weighed by slowing VIP gaming revenue growth next year.

"Gaming revenue growth is going to come down next year. It is going to come down from 42-45 percent this year to on our estimates 18 percent," said Philip Tulk, analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.

Macau's high-rolling VIP sector, which accounts for more than 70 percent of Macau's revenues, is more vulnerable to volatile credit flows due to its reliance on Macau's opaque junket system.

Analysts estimate Macau gambling revenues will hit $34 billion this year while Las Vegas is estimated to reach $6 billion. Record revenue this year saw investors eagerly buy into the sector, seeing it as a defensive play amid weakness in overseas markets.

Before the fall in the past two days, Macau stocks had strongly outperformed the Hang Seng Index this year.

The former Portuguese colony, an hour away from Hong Kong by ferry, has surpassed Las Vegas in revenue terms by fivefold.

Monday's sell-off harks back to 2008 when then-listed Macau casino operators tanked, but this time around the backdrop for companies are strong. Liquidity remains ample and the six casino operators have limited refinancing issues as the sector will be in net cash by year end, said analysts.

Macau is due to report September gaming revenue on Monday. Revenues are expected to be strong, showing around 40 percent growth, while October is expected to post a new record due to a one week long national holiday in China.

NOT LIKE 2008 AGAIN

"The gearing level is around 60-70 percent across the board for casino operators, not serious at all. They are at a very safe level compared with in 2008," said Victor Yip, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, citing SJM with HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion) in net cash as an example.

Junket operators, intermediaries between the casinos and Chinese gamblers, still have hefty amounts of their own cash that they can use to extend credit, helping gamblers circumvent China's currency controls.

Key to Macau's surging revenues, these middlemen ensure the flow of capital by extending loans to Chinese gamblers, often for millions of dollars on a single visit and are responsible for collecting the debts.

Going into next year, analysts caution it will be harder to predict VIP revenue growth, but maintain that China's growing mass-market gambler sector should grow strongly due to demand for gaming and a strengthening currency.

Market chatter that the Chinese government will impose strict visa restrictions similar to 2008 when growth was spiraling beyond the comfort level of the government, has also hit casino stocks.

Yet visitors still continue to pour into Macau. A Macau casino executive last week also quashed the rumors and said visa restrictions have not materialized.

On the ground, Macau is still booming. Hotel rooms are fully booked and baccarat tables are packed day and night. Last week at SJM's (0880.HK) towering Grand Lisboa casino, there was not one empty table by lunchtime, despite a typhoon hitting the region a day earlier, halting transport and delaying travelers.

Typhoon Nesat which shut down Hong Kong's financial markets, offices, schools and most businesses on Sept 29. had made it difficult for gamblers to access the tiny enclave.

Ferry services to Macau were halted and flights canceled. Macau casinos also stopped running shuttle buses to and from the border gates, a key entry point for mainland visitors eager to place their bets in China's only legal casino market. ($1 = 7.785 Hong Kong dollars)

