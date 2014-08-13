Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG An investor in one of Macau's largest junket operators plans to build a $3 billion casino resort complex in the western Pacific island of Saipan amid sluggish growth at home, the world's biggest gambling market.
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited, which invests in the Hengsheng Group junket, said on Wednesday it was looking for a property in Saipan to build the integrated resort after being granted a 25-year casino licence by the government of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The casino would be the first large scale integrated resort on Saipan, the largest island in the U.S. commonwealth which is located a five-hour flight away from Shanghai.
Like other junket operators, Hengsheng is trying to diversify away from Macau, as growth in the world's biggest gambling market slows this year due to a weaker Chinese economy and a pervasive crackdown on corruption by Beijing.
Junkets typically provide loans to wealthy Chinese gamblers, taking assets such as property and company equity as collateral, but with falling home prices and a squeeze on liquidity, over 14 small and mid-sized junket operators have been forced to shut down while large operators are trying to consolidate.
Imperial Pacific's bid to build a casino in Saipan comes as larger casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts scour Asia for new locations.
Saipan residents have objected to the casino proposal, prompting Imperial Pacific to promise to distribute cash vouchers worth $10 million.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the market regulator, has twice issued trading warnings over Imperial Pacific's stocks this year.
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.