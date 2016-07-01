Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
HONG KONG Macau posted a drop of 8.5 percent in gambling revenue for June, marking the 25th consecutive monthly drop suffered by the world's biggest casino hub as wealthy gamblers continued to stay away from the southern Chinese territory.
Revenues in June were 15.9 billion patacas ($1.99 billion), government data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations of a fall of 5-12 percent. Monthly revenues have shrunk by half in the last two years and hit lows unseen in over five years.
The former Portuguesee colony is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal and has been hit by Beijing's anti-corruption campaign targeting officials and politically linked businessmen.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.