6 hours ago
Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast
July 26, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 6 hours ago

Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands near the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017.David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) on Thursday affirmed its net profit forecast for the year-ending March, on the back of a rise in contribution from operating groups in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier.

The bank, which generates the majority of profit overseas, expects profit for the fiscal year 2018 to be in line with the A$2.22 billion it reported last year. That compared with the record A$2.3 billion expected on average by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie's capital markets-facing businesses, which includes commodities, enjoyed improved trading conditions across most markets, the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

It recorded growth in its mortgage portfolio - a staple business for Australian banks - which climbed to $29.4 billion by June 30, up 2 percent from three months earlier.

Macquarie Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Moore said in a statement that annuity-style businesses, which represent approximately 70 percent of the group's earnings, performed well.

Macquarie's tier-1 ratio stood at 10.9 percent at the end of June, from 11.1 percent three months prior.

Last month, Macquarie said a new bank tax in Australia would cost it around A$50 million in annual after-tax earnings.

The Sydney-based group said its financial position comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements, with capital surplus of A$4 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jonathan Barrett

