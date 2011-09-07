SYDNEY Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) lowered the profit outlook for its key divisions that account for close to half of its earnings, hurt by weak markets.

However, Macquarie reaffirmed expectations of stronger earnings for the year to March 2012 on growth in its funds-management unit, and corporate and asset finance business.

The bank said its trading and investment banking units had faced difficult conditions in August and the outlook for the year was based on the assumption that markets would improve.

Macquarie has seen its annual profits fall in two of the last three years as it moved more toward traditional investment banking after the financial crisis, shifting from a business model of buying and pooling of assets, listing them and charging fees for managing.

With its marquee investment bank and trading business struggling, Macquarie is bulking up its annuity-style businesses such as lending, corporate and asset finance to diversify revenue and sidestep market volatility.

Some fund managers and analysts were not convinced of the company's earnings outlook for the year.

"We still see their FY12 guidance as a risk as they are leaving it to the end of the year to catch up," said Ben Lyons, a fund manager at ATI Asset Management.

"There is a lower degree of transparency in their earnings."

ATI has sold its Macquarie holding in the last few months and Lyons said the fund manager would continue to avoid it.

Macquarie shares were flat in afternoon trade, compared with a 1.9 percent gain in the broader market . They have fallen 37.5 percent so far this year.

EARNINGS REVISIONS

Almost all analysts had cut their earnings forecasts for the bank last month to reflect tough trading conditions since Macquarie's last market update at its annual shareholder meeting in July.

Macquarie is expected to report full-year earnings of A$1.05 billion ($1.1 billion), in line with the previous year and down from forecasts for a 19 percent rise earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Two analysts said they were considering trimming earnings forecast further after Wednesday's announcement, but did not elaborate. The analysts declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Macquarie's larger global rivals such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are also facing turbulent times with some resorting to job cuts to keep costs under control.

Bank of America (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and UBS UBSN.VX are among the banks to announce job cuts in recent weeks.

Macquarie said its fixed income, commodities and currency division, which contributed close to a quarter of total profit last year, were expected to post lower earnings this year, compared with an earlier forecast of matching the previous year.

Its securities and investment banking businesses, which together contributed a fifth of the total profit in 2010/11, would now report earnings broadly in line with a year ago compared with a previous forecast for a rise.

