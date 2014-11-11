The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ANTANANARIVO Madagascar needs to improve tax collection and invest in infrastructure to increase the pace of its economic recovery from the 3 percent growth expected this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The Indian Ocean island state, famed for its wildlife and eyed by foreign companies for its minerals, has struggled to lure back tourists and investment since a coup in 2009 that prompted international donors to cut ties.

The IMF, which resumed its relationship with Madagascar in March, sent a mission led by George Tsibouris over the past week to meet President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and senior government officials.

Although growth is expected to increase from 2.6 percent in 2013, tax collection is still weak and spending on high-priority areas such as education and health remains constrained, the Fund said in a statement.

It projected that the country's current account deficit would narrow to about 2 percent of gross domestic product in 2014, from 5.5 percent in 2013, driven by growing mineral exports and decreasing food and energy imports.

The local currency has depreciated by about 15 percent against the dollar so far in 2014, it said.

The IMF urged Madagascar's government to scale up investment in infrastructure and bring in reforms to improve the business climate, including establishing anti-corruption institutions and broadening the tax base to raise revenue.

Rajaonarimampianina, who took office in January, has pledged to woo foreign investors and tourists back to Madagascar, where donors say 9 out of 10 people live on less than $2 a day.

