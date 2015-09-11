Britain's Prince George, 3, to start school in September
LONDON Prince George, Britain's third in line to the throne, is to start school in southwest London in September, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.
Montreal Madonna has kicked off her "Rebel Heart" tour in Canada, the first leg of a North American tour that will include dates in New York, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.
The 57 year-old singer belted out a mix of classic hits from her 30-year long career, new songs from her "Rebel Heart" album, and played guitar on a remix of her 1983 hit "Burning Up."
The tour moves to Europe in November.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.