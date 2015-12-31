'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
MADRID - Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in Madrid's traditional San Perrestre race on Wednesday to raise awareness about abandoned animals.
People of all ages and canines of all sizes participated in the event, which also called on the Spanish capital to be more dog-friendly, such as allowing pets on the Madrid metro.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.