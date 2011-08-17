COPENHAGEN Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) reported a 3 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2011, beating forecasts for a small decline, but downgraded the outlook for its container shipping business.

"The Group still expects a result lower than the 2010 result, as stated in the interim management statement in May 2011," A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.

"The Group's container activities now expect a modest positive result," it said, downgrading its earlier forecast for a "satisfactory" result from container shipping.

Net profit at the conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company, rose to 14.54 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion) in the six months to end-June from 14.16 billion in the same period last year.

The result beat an average expectation of a 1.6 percent fall to 13.93 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates ranged from 12.22 billion to 15.71 billion crowns.

"The Group expects global demand for seaborne containers to grow by 6-8 percent in 2011," A.P. Moller-Maersk said, standing by its earlier volume forecast.

The global container shipping industry, which rebounded in 2010 from a deep plunge in 2009, is facing new challenges from weak freight rates, demand uncertainty and rising fuel costs.

The group's oil and gas operations contributed the biggest portion of first-half profits, helped by higher oil prices.

A.P. Maersk said it expected 2011 oil and gas results to be at the same level as 2010, based on an average oil price of $105 per barrel, upgrading its previous expectation of a lower result from the division.

($1 = 5.174 Danish Crowns)

(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)