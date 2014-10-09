FRANKFURT German machine tool maker MAG IAS [MAGIA.UL] is considering a stock market listing as soon as next year, as its U.S.-based owner Mo Meidar is seeking an exit, the company said.

The move follows a restructuring in which Meidar, who formed MAG by buying a number of industrial businesses including units of ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) and Kuka (KU2G.DE), sold MAG's American operations to France's Fives [FLINSF.UL] last year.

MAG IAS employs roughly 1,500 staff and is targeting sales of 450 million euros ($572 million) this year. It did not publish group earnings figures.

Rainer Schmueckle, a former manager at Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Johnson Controls (JCI.N), has been named new chief executive of MAG IAS. He replaces Meidar, who will remain chairman.

MAG specializes in supplying car makers with production lines and has recently shed all non-automotive businesses.

