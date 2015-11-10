One of the four surviving copies of the 1217 Magna Carta goes on display in Hong Kong this week as part of a global tour marking its 800th anniversary.

Magna Carta, Latin for "Great Charter", is one of the world's most significant historical documents and credited with paving the way for modern freedoms and human rights.

The copy in display in Hong Kong from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14 is one of the four 1217 Magna Carta, a third edition of the 1215 original version, and owned by the UK's Hereford Cathedral.

The tour covers nine cities and includes three Chinese cities, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The document was set to be displayed at a Beijing university last month, but was moved to the British ambassador's residence.