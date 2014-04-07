Chief Executive Officer for Magna International Inc. Donald Walker waits for the annual general meeting to start in Toronto May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO Magna International Inc (MG.TO), one of the world's largest auto parts makers, said on Monday it has spent C$1.5 million ($1.37 million) to expand a Toronto area plant to allow it to produce new electronic systems and modules later this year.

Magna said the expansion of its Dortec facility in Newmarket, Ontario, will create 75 jobs and position its Magna Closures unit to take advantage of a growing trend to make more vehicle functions electronic.

Magna said the plant is expected to make electronic control modules for power closure and roof systems along with a less expensive, lighter-weight electronic side-door latch. The latch, which can be used in any type of car or truck, requires no cables, rods, or moving handles in the door, Magna said.

"We expect electronic-closure and latching technologies to be a game-changer for the industry over the next five years and they will eventually become the future mainstream design," Magna Closures President Frank Seguin said in a statement.

"With our expansion at Dortec we are well-positioned to capitalize on this as it occurs."

Magna Closures produces such parts and systems as power sliding doors and lift gates, and window and latch systems.

($1=$1.10 Canadian)

