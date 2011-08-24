A dog looks on as people are seen at a Magnit supermarket in Moscow February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian food retailer Magnit (MGNT.MM) lifted second quarter profit strongly on the back of an aggressive expansion drive and pledged to boost market share in the second half.

Russia's second biggest retailer by sales behind Mikhail Fridman's X5 (PJPq.L) posted net profit of $79 million, just below analysts' forecast of $83 million and compared with $67 million in the same period last year.

Both Magnit and X5 have been opening stores at a breakneck pace in 2011 to take advantage of Russia's recovery from the global economic crisis.

Magnit added 405 stores during the first half, bringing its total to 4,460, and increased selling space by nearly 40 percent.

"In the second half of the year the company will continue to develop in two key directions -- increasing of market share and improving of operating efficiency," said Magnit Chief Executive Sergey Galitskiy.

Like-for-like sales increased 18.5 percent over the first half, the company said in a statement.

Magnit shares were off 0.2 percent by 3:21 a.m. EDT, broadly in line with the overall market.

In the first half of this year Magnit's net profit in dollar terms rose 7 percent year-on-year to $140.4 million.

Growth flattened slightly over the summer months, causing Magnit to cut its full year sales growth forecast to 46-48 percent from 49 percent previously.

X5 reports first-half financial results on Thursday.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly and John Bowker; Editing by David Cowell)