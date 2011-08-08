A worker cleans a logo of Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicles maker, inside their showroom in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

MUMBAI Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS), India's largest utility vehicles maker, on Monday reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, driven by strong volume and demand growth.

Mahindra, whose core business also includes tractors, said its business outlook for the year remained positive but watchful.

Carmakers in India are seeing a drop in demand amid surging interest rates and fuel prices in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China.

Mahindra's sales in July beat industry averages, rising an annual 41 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points this month. It was the 11th increase since mid-March 2010 to control high inflation.

"With headline inflation ranging above 9 percent for much of the past year, the RBI has tightened its policy stance aggressively in recent months leading to a sharp rise in loan rates with inevitable adverse impacts on domestic demand and industrial growth," Mahindra said in a statement.

Indian car sales, which grew at a breakneck 30 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, are now expected to grow by just 10 to 12 percent this fiscal year, down from an earlier forecast of 16 to 18 percent, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said last month.

Mahindra reported net profit of 6.05 billion rupees ($135 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, compared with 5.6 billion a year ago. Net sales rose 30 percent to 66.7 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, expected net profit of 5.9 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of brokerages.

Rising raw material costs also remain a concern for automobile companies, as commodity prices, including those of steel, rubber and other materials, continue to rise.

Mahindra spent 43.7 billion rupees on consumption of raw material during the quarter, up 34 percent from the year ago period.

Shares in Mahindra, valued at $9 billion, rose as much as 4 percent to 679.90 rupees, bucking the broader market trend, on Monday.

The shares are down 16 percent so far this year, compared with a nearly 19 percent drop in the sector index .BSEAUTO and a 15.6 percent fall in the main index .BSESN.

($1 = 44.9 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Singh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)