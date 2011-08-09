HYDERABAD, India Indian software services exporter Mahindra Satyam (SATY.NS) on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.
Net profit for the quarter ended June was at 2.25 billion rupees ($50 million). The year-ago figure was not immediately available.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 1.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Satyam stunned investors in 2009 when its former chairman and founder Ramalinga Raju said profits had been overstated and assets falsified in a fraud allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion.
($1 = 44.970 Indian Rupees)
