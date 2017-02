TORONTO Major Drilling (MDI.TO) said on Tuesday its fiscal first-quarter earnings more than tripled as demand for its drilling services soared along with a surge in both precious-metal and base-metal prices.

Net income for the quarter ended July 31 rose to C$17.9 million ($18 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier profit of C$5.1 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue in the quarter rose 50 percent to C$164.2 million.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)