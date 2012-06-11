LONDON Plans agreed over the weekend to provide Spain's banks with up to 100 billion euros of capital were not likely to trigger the payment of credit default swaps (CDS), based on current information, a spokesman from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) said on Monday.

"Based on what we know ... it would appear that (the) Spanish proposal would not trigger a credit event related to subordination," said ISDA spokesman Steven Kennedy.

"It would not meet the threshold required under the ISDA CDS definitions related to a subordination - essentially that it either represent an agreement among existing bondholders or a change in law."

Kennedy added that no request had been made to consider whether a Spanish credit event had taken place, and that a final decision rests with ISDA's determinations committee once a market participant has made a request.

There had been market speculation that if the rescue is funded by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a credit event could be triggered due to the senior status of ESM loans.

"It's important to note that we do not have all the facts in this situation, and a question has not yet been posed to the (determinations committee)," Kennedy said.

