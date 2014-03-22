KUALA LUMPUR Chinese satellites have spotted objects floating in the southern search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane that could be debris and has sent ships to investigate, Malaysia said on Saturday.

"Chinese ships have been dispatched to the area. Beijing is expected to make an announcement in a few hours," Malaysian Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters.

One of the objects was very large, measuring 22.5 meters (74 feet) by 13 meters (42 feet), the ministry said in a statement, correcting the minister's earlier statistics of 22 meters by 30 meters.

"This information was received by phone during the press conference, and was initially misheard," the ministry said.

(The story is refiled after Malaysian Transport Ministry corrects size of possible debris to 22.5 metres by 13 metres)

