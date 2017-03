French gendarmes work on a oversized crate, believed to contain plane wreckage, in the cargo area of the airport in Saint-Denis on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, in this still image taken from video shot on July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters

ST DENIS, Reunion Plane debris which washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion and is thought to belong to the vanished Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flown to France on Friday for checks, a Reuters witness said.

The Air France flight is due to arrive in Paris early on Saturday and the debris then be delivered to a military unit near the southwest city of Toulouse specialized in analyzing aviation wreckage.

