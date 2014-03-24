SYDNEY Australian search authorities said on Monday they have been advised about objects spotted by Chinese aircraft hunting for any sign of a missing Malaysian airliner and will be trying to locate them in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

Official Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported the crew of a IL-76 aircraft spotted two "relatively big" floating objects and several smaller white ones dispersed over several kilometers.

"AMSA advised about reported objects sighted by Chinese aircraft. Reported objects in today's search area. Attempts will be made to relocate," the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on its Twitter feed.

AMSA is coordinating the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, which went missing more than two weeks ago with 239 people on board.

