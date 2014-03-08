KUALA LUMPUR A missing Malaysia Airlines flight was carrying 154 people from China and Taiwan, 38 Malaysians, seven Indonesians and six Australians among the 227 passengers, the airline said on Saturday.

There were also five Indians, four French, three U.S. citizens, two passengers each from New Zealand, Ukraine, and Canada, and one each from Russia, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, the airline said in a statement.

Two infants were among the passengers. Twelve crew members were also on the flight.

Flight MH 370 operating a Boeing B777-200 aircraft left Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (11.21 a.m. ET Friday) and had been expected to land in Beijing at 6.30 a.m. (5.30 p.m. ET) the same day.

(This version of the story corrects number of Indonesians, Indians onboard after airline issued new breakdown of nationalities)

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Nick Macfie)