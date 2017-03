KUALA LUMPUR Below is the full transcript of communications between missing Flight MH370 and air traffic controllers in Kuala Lumpur, released on Tuesday by Hishammuddin Hussein, minister of defense and acting transport minister.

"The transcript has been shared with the families, and is attached as an Annex to this press release. There is no indication of anything abnormal in the transcript," said Hussein in an email.

The last words from the cockpit were "Good night Malaysian three seven zero", changing the account from the previous "All right, good night."

12:25:53 MAS 370 Delivery MAS 370 Good Morning

12:26:02 ATC MAS 370 Standby and Malaysia Six is

cleared to Frankfurt

via AGOSA Alpha Departure six

thousand feet squawk two

one zero six

12:26:19 ATC ... MAS 370 request level

12:26:21 MAS 370 MAS 370 we are ready requesting

flight level three five zero

to Beijing

12:26:39 ATC MAS 370 is cleared to Beijing via

PIBOS A Departure Six

Thousand Feet squawk two one five

seven

12:26:45 MAS 370 Beijing PIBOS A Six Thousand Squawk

two one five seven,

MAS 370 Thank You

12:26:53 ATC MAS 370 Welcome over to ground

12:26:55 MAS 370 Good Day

LUMPUR GROUND

12:27:27 MAS 370 Ground MAS370 Good morning Charlie

One Requesting push

and start

12:27: 34 ATC MAS370 Lumpur Ground Morning Push

back and start approved Runway 32

Right Exit via Sierra 4.

12:27:40 MAS 370 Push back and start approved 32 Right

Exit via Sierra 4 POB239 Mike Romeo

Oscar

12:27:45 ATC Copied

12:32:13 MAS 370 MAS377 request taxi.

12:32:26 ATC MAS37..... (garbled) ... standard

route. Hold short Bravo

12:32:30 MAS 370 Ground, MAS370. You are unreadable.

Say again.

12:32:38 ATC MAS370 taxi to holding point Alfa 11

Runway 32 Right via standard route.

Hold short of Bravo.

12:32:42 MAS 370 Alfa 11 Standard route Hold short

Bravo MAS370.

12:35:53 ATC MAS 370 Tower

12:36:19 ATC (garbled) ... Tower ... (garbled)

MAS 370 1188 MAS370 Thank you

LUMPUR TOWER

12:36:30 MAS 370 Tower MAS370 Morning

12:36:38 ATC MAS370 good morning. Lumpur Tower.

Holding point....10 32 Right

12:36:50 MAS 370 Alfa 10 MAS370

12:38:43 ATC 370 line up 32 Right Alfa 10.

MAS 370 Line up 32 Right Alfa 10 MAS370.

12:40:38 ATC 370 32 Right Cleared for take-off.

Good night.

MAS 370 32 Right Cleared for take-off MAS370.

Thank you Bye.

LUMPUR APPROACH

12:42:05 MAS 370 Departure Malaysian Three Seven Zero

12:42:10 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero selamat

pagi identified. Climb flight level

one eight zero cancel SID turn right

direct to IGARI

12:42:48 MAS 370 Okay level one eight zero direct

IGARI Malaysian one err Three Seven

Zero

12:42:52 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact

Lumpur Radar One Three Two Six good

night

MAS 370 Night One Three Two Six Malaysian

Three Seven Zero

LUMPUR RADAR (AREA)

12:46:51 MAS 370 Lumpur Control Malaysian Three Seven

Zero

12:46:51 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero Lumpur

radar Good Morning climb flight level

two five zero

12:46:54 MAS370 Morning level two five zero Malaysian

Three Seven Zero

12:50:06 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero climb

flight level three five zero

12:50:09 MAS370 Flight level three five zero

Malaysian Three Seven Zero

01:01:14 MAS370 Malaysian Three Seven Zero

maintaining level three five zero

01:01:19 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero

01:07:55 MAS370 Malaysian...Three Seven Zero

maintaining level three five zero

01:08:00 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero

01:19:24 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact Ho

Chi Minh 120 decimal 9 Good Night

01:19:29 MAS370 Good Night Malaysian Three Seven Zero

