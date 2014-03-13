PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam Vietnam has already searched the area where Chinese satellites showed objects that could be debris from a missing Malaysia Airlines jet but a plane has been sent to check the area again, Vietnamese military officials said.

"We are aware and we sent planes to cover that area over the past three days," Deputy Transport Minister Pham Quy Tieu told Reuters. "Today a (military) plane will search the area again," he said.

Another military official said Vietnam was waiting to see photographs taken by a Chinese satellite on Sunday in waters northeast of Kuala Lumpur and south of Vietnam in order to identify the exact location for further inspection.

(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh, Mai Nguyen and Nguye Huy Kham; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)