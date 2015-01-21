Gold coin worth $4 million stolen from Berlin museum
BERLIN A Canadian gold coin named "Big Maple Leaf" which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning from Berlin's Bode Museum.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Federal Court dismissed on Wednesday the Catholic Church's application to review a judgment that prevented a Christian publication from using the word Allah to refer to God, ending a legal battle that began in 2007.
The Church's bid was unanimously rejected because the threshold required for a review was not met, the judges said.
Conservative Muslim groups declared victory when the nation's top court last year upheld a ruling preventing usage of the word Allah in the Malay language section of the Church's weekly newspaper.
A court had previously ruled that the word was exclusive to majority Malay Muslims. Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia's 29 million people.
Last January, religious authorities in Selangor state seized over 300 Malay Bibles from a Christian group, saying they acted on a decree by the sultan of that state forbidding non-Muslims from using Allah.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Praveen Menon)
BERLIN A Canadian gold coin named "Big Maple Leaf" which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning from Berlin's Bode Museum.
A Bosnian teenager has performed an impressive, if painful to watch, stunt, breaking 111 concrete blocks with his head in a mere 35 seconds.