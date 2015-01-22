Egypt camel racers hope desert sport will spread to fresh pastures
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Federal Court dismissed on Wednesday the Catholic Church's application to review a judgment that prevented a Christian publication from using the word Allah to refer to God, ending a legal battle that began in 2007.
The Church's bid was unanimously rejected because the threshold required for a review was not met, the judges said.
Conservative Muslim groups declared victory when the nation's top court last year upheld a ruling preventing usage of the word Allah in the Malay language section of the Church's weekly newspaper.
A court had previously ruled that the word was exclusive to majority Malay Muslims. Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia's 29 million people.
Last January, religious authorities in Selangor state seized over 300 Malay Bibles from a Christian group, saying they acted on a decree by the sultan of that state forbidding non-Muslims from using Allah.
