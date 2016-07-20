U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch is flanked by U.S. Attorney Eileen M. Decker of the Central District of California (C) and Assistant Attorney General Leslie R. Caldwell (R) as she announces the filing of civil forfeiture complaints seeking the forfeiture and recovery... REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss a civil forfeiture suit seeking to recover more than $1 billion linked to a conspiracy to launder money misappropriated from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

The U.S. Justice Department said Lynch and other law enforcement officials would hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. EDT/1530 GMT to announce the filing of civil forfeiture complaints seeking to recover more than $1 billion in assets.

The suit filed on Wednesday says the alleged offenses were committed over a four-year period and involved multiple individuals, including Malaysian officials and their associates, who conspired to fraudulently divert billions of dollars from 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)