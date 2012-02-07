MALE Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed resigned on Tuesday after three weeks of opposition-led protests boiled over into a police mutiny, and handed power to Vice President Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik.

Nasheed said in a televised address his continuing in power would result in his having to use force against his people.

Nasheed swept to victory in 2008, pledging to bring full democracy to the Indian Ocean archipelago famed for its luxury resort hideaways, but drew opposition fire for his arrest of a judge he accused of being in the pocket of his predecessor Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who ruled for 30 years.

