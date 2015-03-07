PARIS One French citizen was among those killed in an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in the Malian capital Bamako, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

"I condemn this odious and cowardly act that has caused the death of several people among them a French citizen," Fabius said in a statement.

He said the attack strengthened France's resolve to "fight terrorism in all its forms".

France has more than 3,000 soldiers in West Africa as part of a counter-insurgency force against al Qaeda-linked militants.

