PARIS French nationals are among those held in the siege of a luxury hotel in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday, a source close to French President Francois Hollande said.

"We are still awaiting more precise information that's been checked out. French people are present. The president is following the situation closely," the presidential source said.

Separately, a diplomatic source said that Malian special forces were at the scene and that France was providing logistical and intelligence support.

Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked the hotel where many foreigners were staying early Friday morning, taking 170 people hostage, a senior security source and the hotel's operator said.

The diplomatic source spoke of two or three attackers.

