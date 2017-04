BAMAKO Twenty-one people were killed on Friday in an attack on a hotel in Mali's capital by Islamist militants and seven people were wounded, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on state television. The dead included two militants.

Keita declared a national state of emergency from midnight and three days of national mourning.

